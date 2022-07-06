NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Mexican restaurant announced that it is temporarily closing its doors following a fire in Norman.

Ted’s Cafe Escondido’s Norman location is temporarily closed following a small equipment fire on the roof of the restaurant.

Officials say the fire started early Wednesday morning after the restaurant had closed.

“We are extremely grateful no one was inside the building and so appreciative of Norman FD and first responders for their swift response,” said David Foxx, Ted’s Café Escondido chief operating officer. “The fire was limited to the roof of the building and we expect to reopen within the next few days.”