Ted’s Tacos and Cantina planning 3rd location in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular restaurant in Oklahoma City says it has finalized its plans to open its third location in Ada.

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina, a fast-casual concept that is operated by the Ted’s Cafe Escondido team, will open to the public at 1529 Hoppe Boulevard in Ada.

“Expanding to Ada was a big priority for our team, so we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to the incredible people in the area,” said David Foxx, Ted’s Chief Operations Officer. “As an Oklahoma company, we are thrilled to be able to serve more folks in this state with our vibrant new concept.”

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina menu features ‘The Wet Taco,’ a quesa birria taco with slow-cooked Birria and cheese on corn tortillas, served with onions, cilantro, lime, and beef consommé for dipping. Guests can also enjoy birria tortas, specialty tacos, sheet pan nachos, loaded waffle fries, build your own burritos and bowls, and a wide selection of drinks.

“It’s an exciting time for us as our Ted’s Tacos and Cantina concept continues to grow,” Foxx said. “Our guests have been happy with the atmosphere we’ve cultivated and the addition we’ve been to the Uptown 23rd Street District, and we look forward to bringing that same energy to Ada.”