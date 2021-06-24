Ted’s Tacos and Cantina planning 3rd location in Ada

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teds Tacos

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular restaurant in Oklahoma City says it has finalized its plans to open its third location in Ada.

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina, a fast-casual concept that is operated by the Ted’s Cafe Escondido team, will open to the public at 1529 Hoppe Boulevard in Ada.

“Expanding to Ada was a big priority for our team, so we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors to the incredible people in the area,” said David Foxx, Ted’s Chief Operations Officer. “As an Oklahoma company, we are thrilled to be able to serve more folks in this state with our vibrant new concept.”

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina menu features ‘The Wet Taco,’ a quesa birria taco with slow-cooked Birria and cheese on corn tortillas, served with onions, cilantro, lime, and beef consommé for dipping. Guests can also enjoy birria tortas, specialty tacos, sheet pan nachos, loaded waffle fries, build your own burritos and bowls, and a wide selection of drinks.

“It’s an exciting time for us as our Ted’s Tacos and Cantina concept continues to grow,” Foxx said. “Our guests have been happy with the atmosphere we’ve cultivated and the addition we’ve been to the Uptown 23rd Street District, and we look forward to bringing that same energy to Ada.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report