Ted’s Tacos and Cantina to open new location in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Ted’s Tacos and Cantina announced that it’s opening a new location this summer.

The Oklahoma-based fast-casual restaurant said it will debut its second store near 12th Avenue Northwest and North Rockford Road in Ardmore, Okla. on Monday, July 19.

The establishment is managed by the same group behind Ted’s Cafe Escondido.

“We’ve waited a long time to find a place to call our own in Ardmore and couldn’t be more

excited to finally have the opportunity to serve this vibrant community,” said David Foxx, Ted’s

chief operations officer.

The first Ted’s Tacos and Cantina location opened on Nov. 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City’s

historic Uptown 23rd District. A third location is slated to open in Ada later this year.

For more information about Ted’s Tacos and Cantina, click here.