Ted’s Tacos and Cantina to open new location in Ardmore

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Ted’s Tacos and Cantina announced that it’s opening a new location this summer.

The Oklahoma-based fast-casual restaurant said it will debut its second store near 12th Avenue Northwest and North Rockford Road in Ardmore, Okla. on Monday, July 19.

The establishment is managed by the same group behind Ted’s Cafe Escondido.

“We’ve waited a long time to find a place to call our own in Ardmore and couldn’t be more
excited to finally have the opportunity to serve this vibrant community,” said David Foxx, Ted’s
chief operations officer.

The first Ted’s Tacos and Cantina location opened on Nov. 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City’s
historic Uptown 23rd District. A third location is slated to open in Ada later this year.

For more information about Ted’s Tacos and Cantina, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report