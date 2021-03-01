Teen arrested for deadly stabbing in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say a 16-year-old is in custody following a deadly stabbing.

Early Saturday morning, officers with the Edmond Police Department responded to a domestic call at a home near N. Bryant and E. Danforth.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say they arrested a 16-year-old male at the scene on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department say the teen has no relation to anyone inside the home, adding that they are still working to determine why he was there.