ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the murder of an Oklahoma man.

Just after 10 p.m. on April 1, dispatchers with the Woods County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a stabbing along Locust Street in Alva.

When deputies and officers from the Alva Police Department arrived on the scene, they found 53-year-old Peter Lewis suffering from several stab wounds.

Lewis was rushed to a nearby medical center where he was pronounced dead.

Based on the initial investigation, agents with the OSBI learned that Lewis was involved in an argument with 19-year-old Keaton Smith outside the home.

Smith was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.