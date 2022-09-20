HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Harrah Police Department says a 19-year-old man was arrested for first degree murder after a woman’s body was found at a home in Harrah.

Officers were called to the home on Williams Dr. just before 8:30 p.m. Monday after a woman was found unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found the body of 21-year-old Jai Gilbert with ‘injuries consistent with foul play’.

During the investigation, officers were led to believe Gilbert was killed during a domestic altercation with the male resident of the home, 19-year-old Curtis Ritter.

Investigators tracked down Ritter and arrested him on First Degree Murder.

Ritter now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.