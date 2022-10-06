CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Choctaw say they have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting following a tip from the public.

Around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, investigators say residents in the neighborhood of the Trails Addition reported hearing gunshots near their homes.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence that someone had fired several rounds at an empty house.

The suspect was traveling in a white vehicle with a paper tag and significant front-end damage.

On Oct. 1, the Choctaw Police Department received a tip via Facebook messenger about the vehicle being in Midwest City.

Officials say the vehicle was impounded. Inside the vehicle, investigators found a 9mm Glock magazine, ammunition, ear plugs, eye protection, and a blue water jug with the name “Castle” written on it.

Authorities say the evidence led them to 19-year-old Callen Castle.

Earlier this week, officers executed a search warrant at Castle’s home and found a handgun, ammunition, and other evidence.

Castle was arrested on a complaint of use of a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm.