OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with the murder of an elderly Oklahoma City woman.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 3200 block of N.E. 14th Pl. after family members reported finding their grandmother dead.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 88-year-old Velma Walker shot to death on the front porch of the home.

Now, investigators say they have made an arrest in the case.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Elijah Emery on complaints of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, carrying or possessing a firearm by a adjudicated delinquent, and receiving or concealing stolen property.