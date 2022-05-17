KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in a shooting incident that left a Kingfisher high school freshman dead back in April.

On Thursday, April 7, 15-year-old Luke Strickland of Kingfisher was shot and killed.

When police first talked to 18-year-old Patrick Roedel, who was at the scene of Strickland’s death, he claimed that Strickland had accidentally shot himself.

Now, a new affidavit reveals that Roedel was the one that pulled the trigger.

Police arrested Roedel on Friday, May 13th on first degree manslaughter.

The affidavit confirmed that when police showed new video from Strickland’s phone of Roedel pointing a gun at the 15-year-old, Roedel admitted to the shooting.

“In the video recovered from Luke’s phone, Patrick is seen pointing the gun toward the camera and pulling the trigger multiple times,” said police in the affidavit.

Police said that at some point later, the gun was “reloaded and chambered.”

That is when Roedel pointed the gun at Strickland one last time and shot him in the chest.

“He said his finger pulled the trigger and the gun went off,” continued police in the affidavit.

The Strickland family could not believe that Luke would accidentally shoot himself.

“I know when we were told that Luke shot himself, we knew there was no way, he loved life too much,” said Stacy Strickland Ludwig, a member of Luke’s family.

Luke was a freshman at Kingfisher High School. He played football and brought a smile to everyone he encountered.

“He was one of those kids…he just had so much potential. Funny, easy going, kids really liked him,” said Daniel Craig, Superintendent of Kingfisher Public Schools.

Craig said it has been tough on all the students and staff. Therapy dogs were brought in to help those grieve the loss of Luke. Counselors were used to take questions and listen to students that needed to vent.

The superintendent said his daughter, who also attends Kingfisher High School, and her friends still talk about how great of a person Luke was.

“Seeing the kids hurt, makes the teachers hurt, makes the administration hurt, makes the counselors hurt. It’s tough,” said Craig.

Daniel Craig said Patrick Roedel did not attend Kingfisher High School.

Roedel was released on bond. If convicted for felony manslaughter he could face a minimum of four years in prison.