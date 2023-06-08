TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A teenage driver is facing the consequences for allegedly speeding on an Oklahoma roadway.

On Wednesday afternoon, an officer with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a BMW for speeding along the Broken Arrow Expressway.

According to the department, the driver was going 103 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

When the officer reached the driver’s side window, they realized the driver was just a teen.

Authorities say the 17-year-old driver was cited for aggravated speeding, which requires a court appearance in Oklahoma.