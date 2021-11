GUTHRIE (KFOR)– A teen was killed in a shooting this evening in Guthrie.

Just after 5:00 p.m., EMTs were flagged down by a driver in the 500 block of west Noble (State Highway 33).

Guthrie Police say the driver was taking the 14-year-old to the hospital in their personal vehicle.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the investigation, the roadway is closed from 2nd Street to 5th Street on Noble/State Highway 33.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.