Teen dies and man in critical condition following 2-vehicle crash in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A North Dakota teenager died from injuries suffered in a crash in Kay County, which also left a North Dakota man in critical condition.

The 14-year-old victim died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 35 South, two miles north of Braman, Okla., Friday afternoon.

The teen was traveling in a 2010 Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the Wrangler, a 45-year-old man, and another passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were flown by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. The man is listed in critical condition with head and internal torso injuries. The woman is listed as stable with head and internal torso injuries. All three are from Stanley, N.D., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The Jeep Wrangler was heading south in the outside lane of I-35, when it was hit from behind by a 2005 Volvo semi-truck, according to the news release.

The Wrangler went off the roadway upon impact and overturned. The teen, the driver and a second passenger were all ejected.

The Wrangler’s occupants were not wearing seatbelts, the news release states.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.