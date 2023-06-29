DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man has died after a crash on State Highway 33.

According to the accident report, 19-year-old Jake Snell was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram westbound on OK-33 near 417th W Ave just before 7 a.m. Thursday when he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided with a 2018 Kenworth Truck travelling eastbound.

Snell was pinned for two-and-a-half hours before being extricated by Freedom Hill Fire Department.

The truck driver was treated and released for his injuries, but Snell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Snell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.