OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old has passed away following a dirt bike accident Sunday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling westbound on US Highway 62 around 10:54 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say he was riding on a dirt bike when he struck a deer. He was transported to a local hospital in that area where he was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available.