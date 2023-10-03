COMMERCE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old boy died Monday, nearly one month after a crash near Commerce.

According to the incident report, four teens were driving southbound at a high rate of speed on S 560 Rd. just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 16 when the 2012 Hyundai Tucson departed the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled approximately eight times before landing on the passenger side.

The three passengers – ages 15, 16 and 18 – were injured and transported to the hospital. The 15-year-old was admitted in critical condition, while the 16-and 18-year-olds were treated and released.

The 17-year-old driver was also hurt and died Monday, Oct. 2 from his injuries.

OHP says the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver-side passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.