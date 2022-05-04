WADE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says an 18-year-old man drowned after attempting to cross the Red River in Bryan County Sunday afternoon.

According to the incident report, Zachery A. Heil of Bennington was attempting to cross the Red River around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, May 1, when he became distressed.

Officials say Heil called for help before going under and never resurfacing.

Heil was recovered just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, in 10 feet of water approximately 20 feet from the south bank.

Authorities say no personal floatation device was in use.

No other information was immediately available.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →