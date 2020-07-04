Teen drowns in Oklahoma County lake

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A young teenager drowned in an Oklahoma County lake on Saturday.

Oklahoma City police confirmed to KFOR that a 15-year-old male drowned in an Oklahoma Lake recreation area at Memorial and Westminster in Jones.

Police received a call about the teen at 11:43 a.m.

Emergency personnel hurried to the lake. A dive team entered the water and recovered the body of the teen.

Police have not provided further details.

Officials initially told KFOR that the teen was 14 years old. Officials have since informed KFOR that the teen had recently turned 15.

