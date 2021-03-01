Teen facing second-degree murder charges for Edmond homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Police Department say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 46-year-old on Saturday.

On February 27, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Edmond Police responded to a “trouble unknown” call at a residence on Three Stars Road, near Second Street and Bryant Avenue.

When officers arrived, they observed that the home was in a condition that indicated an altercation had likely just taken place and detained a 16-year-old male.

Officers were then directed to a bedroom where an adult male was lying on the floor bleeding with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the life-saving efforts of Edmond Police and Fire, 48-year-old Eddie Beesley Jr. died from his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile male was placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder.

This investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter