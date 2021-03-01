Teen facing second-degree murder charges for Edmond homicide

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Police Department say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 46-year-old on Saturday.

On February 27, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Edmond Police responded to a “trouble unknown” call at a residence on Three Stars Road, near Second Street and Bryant Avenue.

When officers arrived, they observed that the home was in a condition that indicated an altercation had likely just taken place and detained a 16-year-old male.

Officers were then directed to a bedroom where an adult male was lying on the floor bleeding with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the life-saving efforts of Edmond Police and Fire, 48-year-old Eddie Beesley Jr. died from his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile male was placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder.

This investigation is ongoing.