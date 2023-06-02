EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A hopeful update after the tragic accident involving teen drinking over the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities were called to the Oak Tree neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

“There was a group of juveniles driving in the neighborhood. The victim had stuck her head out of the window to throw up and her head impacted with a large heavy metal mailbox,” said Emily Ward, spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department. “The juveniles stopped on the scene and gave first aid but they ultimately drove to her home where they called 911.”

The 17-year-old driver told police she had “an apple beer” at a friend’s house 45 minutes before getting behind the wheel. She told officers she “didn’t feel drunk” and “felt safe enough driving them home.”

The driver was arrested for DUI with great bodily injury after blowing a .04 during the breathalyzer test.

Ward described the 15-year-old’s head injury as “very grave.”

The teen was rushed to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain.

She was still in the ICU as of Tuesday, May 30.

But now, those close with the family say the girl, identified as Sylonne, is making “miraculous progress” on her recovery journey.

She was not expected to survive, but the power of Prayer has shown its strength… GoFundMe page update

According to the GoFundMe set up for her medical costs, Sylonne is already walking and working with physical therapy.

“She has a very long road ahead of her, so please continue to pray for God’s healing,” said GoFundMe organizer, Keri Domko.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.