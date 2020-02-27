Teen injured after shots fired into OKC home; police believe gang-related

A teen was injured by flying glass during a shooting that is believed to be gang-related.

Oklahoma City police were called Wednesday night to a home in the 1600 block of Reding Drive near SW 44th and Pennsylvania.

Three teens were sitting in the living room of the home when shots burst through a front window, according to police.

All three teens were hit by glass. One teen was hit in the face by the glass and had to be taken to a hospital, a police official said.

The only description police have of the suspect(s) is white vehicle.

Police have at least 20 shell casings from the gunfire. They are still speaking with people at the house and attempting to collect information.

The same home was targeted in a drive-by shooting on Monday night as well.