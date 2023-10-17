STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to robbing a Stillwater U.S. Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint back in March.

Just after 2 p.m. on March 4, officers were called to the Apex Apartments at 1822 N. Perkins Road after a postal worker delivering mail reported a robbery.

“The suspect entered the mail room, pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the mail carrier, and demanded his keys,” Stillwater PD’s Lt. TJ Low told KFOR.

According to U. S. Attorney Robert J. Troester, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Oklahoma City began receiving numerous reports of stolen U.S. mail in August 2022. There were four armed robberies of USPS mail carriers between August 2022 and March 2023.

One armed robbery happened on February 1, 2023, in Edmond and another armed robbery happened on March 4, 2023, in Stillwater.

Image courtesy Stillwater Police Department.

During the Stillwater robbery, surveillance cameras spotted a white vehicle following the mail carrier before and after the robbery.

An investigation of this vehicle led authorities to 22-year-old Rijae Varnell Luster.

Authorities believed Luster drove 19-year-old Taryan Nabond Prince-Sadler to the Stillwater location to carry out the robbery.

Prosecutors allege on April 17, 2023, USPIS investigators observed Prince-Sadler unlocking mailboxes in Edmond, removing U. S. mail, and placing the mail in a trash bag. The USPIS investigators immediately arrested Prince-Sadler.

Now, Prince-Sadler has pleaded guilty to robbery of mail, money, or other property of the United States, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

As part of his plea, Prince-Sadler admitted to forcefully taking a United States Arrow Key from a U.S. mail carrier and putting that mail carrier’s life in jeopardy by using a firearm.

On September 14, 2023, Luster pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting armed robbery of mail, money, or other property of the United States.

As part of his plea, Luster admitted that he participated in the robbery when he drove Prince-Sadler, who he knew to be armed, to and from the Stillwater robbery.

At sentencing, Prince-Sadler faces at least five years and up to life in federal prison, and a fine of up to $500,000. Luster faces up to 25 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.