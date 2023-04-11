CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a teenager was rushed to a local hospital following a wild chase in Caddo County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caddo County deputies were chasing a 17-year-old teenager on Friday night.

The teen led deputies on a wild high speed chase and ended up crashing south of Colony.

Officials say the impact threw him from the vehicle, but he ended up being pinned as the vehicle rolled four times.

The teen was rushed to OU Medical Center.

Now, troopers say they are investigating the crash.