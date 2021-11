OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex Friday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of SW 77th Terrace.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that a 14-year-old male was shot in the leg. His father called 911.

The official said the teen’s injury is non-life-threatening and he will be taken to a hospital.

Police do not currently know who fired the shot.