Teen shot in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was shot in Oklahoma City in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1300 block of East Madison.
When they arrived they found a 16 year old shot in the leg.
Police said the wound is not life-threatening and that a suspect description is not currently available.
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s drive-by shooting team is processing the scene. They have no other information at this time.
