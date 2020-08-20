Teen shot in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was shot in Oklahoma City in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of East Madison.

When they arrived they found a 16 year old shot in the leg.

Police said the wound is not life-threatening and that a suspect description is not currently available.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s drive-by shooting team is processing the scene. They have no other information at this time. 

