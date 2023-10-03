TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was stabbed Saturday night at the Tulsa State Fair.

Authorities say Jesus Manuel Mendoza used a four-inch pocket knife to stab a juvenile Sept. 30.

Jesus Manuel Mendoza. Image courtesy Tulsa County Jail.

A deputy noticed the incident and was able to detain the suspect and render aid to the victim until medical crews arrived.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the knife was likely missed when Mendoza entered the fairgrounds.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbing.

Mendoza is being held on a $50,000 bond for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.