OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated for a broken bone after the teen was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Southeast 40th Street.

The motorist continued driving after hitting the teen, but police found the vehicle at a nearby school.

The teen was transported to a hospital and treated for a broken leg.

No information was provided on if police cited or arrested the driver.