Teen taken into custody after police chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager was taken into custody following a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say it started when officers tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop near Britton and Hudson.
However, investigators say the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.
The chase came to an end when the teen crashed the car into a fence near N.W. 84th and Walker.
Authorities say there were four teenagers inside the car at the time of the chase, and one of them was taken into custody. The other three are still on the loose.
