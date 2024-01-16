OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly a year after 19-year-old Zachry Bailey‘s charges started piling up in Oklahoma County, he has accepted a plea agreement that would keep him out of jail for now.

Despite Bailey previously telling News 4 he was innocent, he has plead guilty to seven criminal felonies in five different cases.

Bailey was first accused of defrauding an Edmond man out of a $61,000 Tesla.

Court records indicate Bailey found the Tesla on Facebook Marketplace in October 2022.

Prior to meeting the Tesla owner, Bailey reportedly made two fraudulent wires.

Days after the Tesla owner confirmed with his bank the money had posted, the bank “revoked” the transactions.

The Tesla owner managed to track down the Tesla and retrieve it while also involving the authorities.

Another case of deceptive transactions then reportedly happened sometime between April 19 and May 1, 2023.

Bailey is accused of defrauding Cooper Auto Group in Oklahoma City out of $110, 528.97.

Court records allege Bailey sold the dealership two vehicles he didn’t own while also wiring fraudulent ACH transfers.

A third Oklahoma County case came down in August, claiming sometime between April 20 and July 1, 2023, Bailey conned two people out of vehicles. One was a Trans-Am and the other was a $200,000 Lamborghini.

Both vehicles were found, but the Trans-Am allegedly suffered $6,000 worth of damage and missing parts.

Sometime in June of 2023, Bailey was also accused of depositing four phony checks from his Bank of America account into his Property Bank account.

$16,090 was returned as insufficient funds and Prosperity Bank suffered a loss, according to court records.

“[Bailey] has completed this scam and several like it by inflating his numerous bank accounts to make it appear as if he has more available funds than he does. He has used these inflated accounts to can car loans, housing, and other large purchases,” court documents read.

Although filed in December, Bailey is accused of defrauding Post Oak Toyota sometime in March of 2023. He reportedly conned the dealership out of $16,500.

In each of these five cases, Bailey faced at least one felony count of Obtaining Property by Trick/Deception or False Representation/Pretense.

According to The Urbanic Law Firm, Bailey could have faced up to eight years in prison for each felony.

However, the Oklahoma State Courts Network reveals Bailey has accepted a plea agreement.

In exchange for seven guilty pleas, he has been given a 48-year suspended sentence which will run consecutively.

Upon Bailey’s payment of restitution in the amount of $138,109.44, his sentence will essentially be reduced from almost five decades to 10 years.

Court records indicate once restitution is paid, his cases will run concurrently.

Per court records, accepting this plea agreement was against the advice of Bailey’s attorney.

Bailey is not subject to begin repayment until January 2026.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is also required to supervise Bailey, but only for the first two years of his suspended sentence, according to a Judgement and Sentence.

The Apache Police Department confirmed with KFOR there are still charges out of Caddo County left to adjudicate.

Apache Police have also noted Bailey’s 17-year-old wife was arrested January 10 and placed in a juvenile facility.

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for more information on Bailey’s plea agreement, but no one was available for an interview.