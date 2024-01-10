OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — New charges out of Oklahoma County have been filed against a 19-year-old who previously plead guilty to pretending to be a medical professional.

News 4 has been following Zachry Bailey’s story since July when Norman Regional Health System warned its employees he could be trying to blend in with staff.

Norman Regional Health System Director of Integrated Marketing, Melissa Herron, previously told KFOR Bailey has never been an employees of theirs.

Since then, Bailey has made his way through the Oklahoma court system.

Over the course of a year, Bailey has faced nearly a dozen charges.

Apache Police eventually arrested Bailey in August. There was an Oklahoma County arrest warrant issued for Bailey for two felony counts of Obtaining Property by Trick/Deception or False Representation/Pretense.

As of late August, the U.S. Secret Service was reportedly investigating Bailey, his now-17-year-old wife, and his father.

Bailey’s father, Phillip was arrested twice in 2023. He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of Bogus Check/Con Game in 2020.

Since Bailey’s arrest, he has sat in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

After refusing to interview with KFOR in the past, Bailey called News 4 to claim his innocence in late August.

Bailey is now facing a handful of new charges:

Conspiracy – Misdemeanor

Obtaining Property by False Pretense – Misdemeanor

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Misdemeanor

New court records allege Bailey called his teen wife from the Oklahoma County Detention Center on December 13, 2023. The call was reportedly nine minutes long.

Bailey allegedly instructed his teen wife to commit a “scan and go fraud” at a Weatherford Wal-Mart.

While on the phone with Bailey, the teen wife reportedly walked out of the store with a PlayStation 5 using fraudulent means he was teaching her.

The gaming system was valued at $499.

“She was successful in leaving the store with a PlayStation 5,” according to court documents.

An Oklahoma County affidavit reports Wal-Mart contacted the Weatherford Police Department and filed a police report.

“Throughout other jail phone calls, Zachry continues to instruct [his teen wife] to commit more Wal-Mart fraud. However, the locations of those Wal-Marts are not known,” the affidavit says.

Bailey allegedly asked his teen wife to commit fraud in an attempt to get money for his legal fees.

His bail is set at $500 in this particular case. However, with the list of charges Bailey currently faces, his total bond is worth thousands of dollars.