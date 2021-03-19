Teen with gunshot wound dropped off at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teenager showed up at his family’s Oklahoma City home with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials were responding to a deadly drive-by shooting at a residence in the area of Northwest 28th and Independence when police dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call about a wounded teenager. Both situations, it seems, possibly involve a white pickup truck.

Police traveled to Northwest 34th and May where a teen showed up at a home with a gunshot wound.

The teen’s mother called 9-1-1 and reported he’d been dropped off by someone in a white pickup.

“He tells us that he doesn’t know who shot him, doesn’t know when it happened, doesn’t know where, so, right now, we don’t have a lot of information from our victim,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City police.

The teen is expected to be okay, according to officials.

