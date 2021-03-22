Teenager arrested for deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a teenage victim in an accidental shooting turned out to be the suspect in a deadly altercation in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 28th and Independence.

Initial reports indicated that someone in a truck drove up and shot a man on a bicycle in the back.

“They learned that a male victim who had been riding a bike got into some sort of altercation possibly with somebody driving a white pickup truck,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim from that shooting, identified as 51-year-old Rodney Branch, was rushed to OU Medical Center. Once at the hospital, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

While officers were at the scene, 911 dispatchers learned that teenager had arrived at a home just a few blocks away with a gunshot wound.

“He tells us that he doesn’t know who shot him, doesn’t know when it happened, doesn’t know where, so, right now, we don’t have a lot of information from our victim,” said Capt. Spruill.

On Monday, officials announced that investigators were able to tie the two shootings together.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was also the suspect in Branch’s murder.

The teen was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.