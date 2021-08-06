Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a juvenile has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers were called to a reported shooting at N.E. 12th and Lottie.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Tasha Martinez-Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, officials say a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

