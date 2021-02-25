Teenager arrested in connection with Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say a third person has been arrested for a man’s murder.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 8100 block of W. Britton Rd. after receiving a report about a dead person found inside an apartment.

Investigators say they found 22-year-old Janouski Wells dead inside the apartment.

Authorities say they received information about two possible suspects and arrested 20-year-old Jacob Montes and 21-year-old Jordi Olvera.

Jacob Montes and Jordi Olvera

Through the course of the investigation, officials say they learned that the suspects allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment and shot him multiple times.

After the victim was dead, investigators say the suspects stabbed him and removed his finger.

Montes and Olvera were arrested on numerous complaints including first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and desecrating a human corpse.

Now, officials say a third person has been arrested for the crime.

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Wells’ murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.