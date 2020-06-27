Teenager dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A teenager from Luther died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma County, Saturday morning.

The teen, a 17 year old male whose name was withheld, died at the scene of the crash at Covell Road and Indian Meridian, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

He was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger, according to the news release.

The teen and his female passenger, also 17 years old, were traveling west at a high rate of speed on Covell Road when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled multiple times and came to rest on its wheels, the news release states.

The passenger was able to call for help.

The driver died from head and internal injuries, the news release states.

The passenger, also a Luther resident, was taken by her parents to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Edmond. She was treated for arm injuries and later released, according to the news release.

The cause of the collision is listed as excessive speed.

