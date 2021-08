OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.W. 13th and Agnew.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they realized that a teenager had been injured.

Investigators believe the shooting might have been accidental, but say the alleged shooter took off from the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.