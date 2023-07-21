OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — Two teenagers were found in the woods 10 days after they escaped Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital. Both were taken to the facility on emergency orders of detention, over mental health concerns. News 4 spoke with both mothers and one of the teens.

“You lost my child. I mean, literally lost a whole person. Three of your children walked away from your facility and you’re doing nothing,” said one of the mothers.

The mothers say the teens escaped on July 7. One mother sad it was terrifying as a parent.

“You know, being sex trafficked or raped or the list goes on and on and on, and your brain automatically goes to worst case scenario,” said a mother.

The other mother of a teen who escaped had similar thoughts, and now, has questions for Cedar Ridge.

“It says on the website, 24/7 security. Okay. It it you know, how does this happen,” the other mother asked.

News 4 spoke with one of the teens to ask how they got out.

“That girl door opened the door. And all three of us just walked out and the staff members were sleeping. When they woke up and seen us. They were just screaming at us. They were like, oh, you know, you’re only making it worse for yourself,” said one of the mothers.

At one point during the 10 days, the teen says they were stopped by a Cedar Ridge worker.

“She was like, are you ready to go? Are you ready to go back now? And we were going to get in her car with her,” said the teen.

“The cedar ridge worker told them, you guys are too filthy to get my car. I will call the police. And the girls ran from there,” said her mother.

The teens ended up in Seminole County, and were found by police at 12:30am on Tuesday.

“We started to search. That turned into a search till about midnight that night, the use of drones and horseback and ATV’s,” said Steve Williams, an investigator for Seminole County.

Thankfully both teens were found safe, the mothers though still want answers on what happened.

“How can you run a facility to help endangered teenagers and say we are, you know, locked facility,” said one of the mothers.

On Wednesday, we went to Cedar Ridge to find out how the teens escaped a 24 hour facility.

When we asked to speak to someone, we were given a business card.

“Yea, if you want to email those to me you can,” a worker at Cedar Ridge said.

We reached out to cedar ridge by email with questions asking how the teens got out so easily and if security will change for the future.

It’s been more than 24 hours and we have not heard back.