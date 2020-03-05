Teens facing first-degree murder charges after attempted Enid home invasion leaves 14-year-old dead

ENID, Okla. (Enid News & Eagle) – A second teen has been charged with murder after an attempted Enid home invasion in January left a 14-year-old dead.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to a burglary in progress at a home near 16th Street and Park Avenue in Enid.

A resident at the home retrieved a handgun and fired shots at the suspects who took off north onto 16th Street.

One of the bullets struck 14-year-old Ezavier Lee Condit as he was running near 16th Street and Oklahoma. He was rushed to the hospital and died from his wounds.

Investigators determined that Condit, 19-year-old Damon Robinson, and 17-year-old Rico Stennis, were the suspects in the incident and were attempting to steal medical marijuana from the resident.

Damon Robinson

On Wednesday, two counts of first-degree murder were filed against Robinson and Stennis.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, “the murder charges accuse the pair of acting in concert with Condit and causing the death of Condit during the commission of a first-degree burglary.”

If they are found guilty, they face life, life without parole or death.

The conspiracy charges accuse the pair of working with Condit to steal marijuana, and each face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 if found guilty.