NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are warning those who plan to spend time on the lake this summer.

Recently, a group of teenagers became stranded on Lake Thunderbird after their boat ran out of gas and it turns out they had to get creative to get back to shore.

The teen boys said they were about 800 yards from shore when their boat ran out of gas late at night. For about 30 minutes, all they used was a small bucket to paddle themselves towards shore in the dark.

Eventually, they found a net with a pole and wrapped a t-shirt around it to get back to land.

“I was pretty exhausted,” said Eli Hobson, boat ran out of gas.

Their video went viral on Tik Tok after they posted a video stranded on Lake Thunderbird.

Eli Hobson said he and his two friends ran out of gas around 9:30 p.m. in the pitch dark.

“We went, looked around, found a bowl there. We start paddling and paddle for about 35 minutes, 40 minutes,” said Hobson.

With no one in sight, Hobson said his friend shot off roman candles in hopes someone would see them, while he used this small bucket to push the boat to shore.

“Then we found my net. Then we put a shirt over it, and after we put the shirt we started using that,” said Hobson.

Their journey to land took almost an hour in a half back to shore and their friend came to the rescue at shore.

“He brought us five gallons of gas and we put it in on the shore and then we got it back to the boat ramp and got it loaded up,” said Ryan Fatzer, boat ran out of gas.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol lake Troopers recommend to call 9-1-1 if you’re ever in a situation like this.

They also warn the dangers of being out on the lake at night with no lights on board.

“My worst accidents are at night. A few years ago, we had a double fatality out here at Thunderbird, and that was the main causation is they did not have lights. They didn’t have lights on their boat and they were struck by another vessel and it ended up, we had two people pass away because of that,” said Trooper Danny Proctor, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Fortunately, the teens did everything they could to light up their surroundings.

“That was one thing I was worried about. But we had our phones with us, so we kept our lights on. That way, if someone was going to be driving, they did see us before they hit us or something,” said Fatzer.

That was their second time running out of gas that day.

“So the first time we ran out of gas, we were almost to the marina, and we had someone that was on a pontoon pull us to the marina,” said Fatzer.

The boys said this was a lesson learned.

“Keep your boats full of gas and keep lights on board in case something does happen,” said Fatzer.

“Me and my boys just having fun, just having a good time, making good memories,” said Hobson.

While it is not a requirement to have a paddle on board, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol lake troopers recommend having one in case of an emergency. They also want to remind drivers to make sure you have a life jacket for each person on board.

With 4th of July coming soon, they stress the dangers of drinking and driving on the lake. If you’re above the limit, they will arrest you.