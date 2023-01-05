EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.

“It was like ‘I’m buying myself this thing, I’ve earned this.’ I own a small business. I’ve grown. Like, I was just so excited,” said Amy Franklin. “But, it just all went to crap and it’s been hard.”

Franklin said after initially trying to buy a different model, in December Tesla offered her a $3,750 rebate if she picked one that was already in stock.

“So, I picked one that was in St. Louis,” said Franklin.

She told KFOR she later got a message showing that the rebate would now be doubled to $7,500 if she took delivery before Dec. 31. She said that wasn’t a problem because the scheduled delivery date was Dec. 24, then got moved to Dec. 28.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” said Franklin. “I can just wait a couple more days and they will ship it here.”

However, instead of the car being shipped from Missouri to Oklahoma City, Franklin says Tesla sent the car to Chicago, which ultimately stopped her from getting it before the end of the year.

Franklin says now she’s being told the rebate won’t be honored, therefore putting her out the $7,500.

“They said due to weather they weren’t going to be doing it because that was out of their control,” said Franklin. “But in my situation it wasn’t the weather, it was their fault that someone put my car on the wrong truck to Chicago.”

Franklin says she’s struggling to get direct answers from the company. Unfortunately, KFOR did too.

A woman from Tesla’s Customer Service told us on the phone that she couldn’t discuss a customer’s specific situation. Tesla also does not have a public relations representative.

In 2021, Elon Musk was asked on Twitter if the company would consider hiring a PR person, to which Musk responded, “Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product… I trust the people.”

Franklin says last she heard, her new car should arrive in OKC this weekend.