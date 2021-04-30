Temporary restraining order issued against Oklahoma State Dept. of Health and Medical Marijuana Assoc. in class action lawsuit

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. In what could be a temporary victory for California’s legal cannabis industry, a state judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An agreed temporary restraining order has been issued against the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association.

Viridian Legal Services obtained the restraining order as a continuation in the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of over 10,000 state licensed cannabis businesses across Oklahoma, according to a Viridian news release.

“This Order restrains the OMMA and the OSDH from forcing businesses to utilize exclusively the seed-to-sale tracking program known as Metrc until the matter is heard on June 29, 2021,” the news release states.

The seed-to-sale tracking system follows the plant from its origin all the way to when the product is in the hands of the customer.

Ronald Durbin, the attorney representing the thousands of cannabis businesses, previously told KFOR that implementing Metrc would create a monopoly and that the company would earn over $12 million in just the first year.

“They’re being required by the OMMA to follow the terms of a contract they had nothing to do with, which we believe is a violation of Oklahoma law,” Durbin said.

OMMA Director Kelly Williams previously said OMMA works to protect patient safety.

“So, we have a lot of things that we’re doing and putting into place, like the implementation of the seed-to-sale system for tracking. We’re going to make sure every commercial licensee is inspected,” Williams said.