OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown Oklahoma City will have temporary street closures before, during and after the Festival of the Arts.

The Festival of the Arts will be held April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park between Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.

Streets bordering Bicentennial Park will close April 8 and reopen April 30, according to City of Oklahoma City officials.

“Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures,” city officials said.

The following streets will be closed:

Walker Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive and southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.

Lee Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.

Colcord Drive – Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.

Couch Drive – Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.

A map of the closures is featured below:

“On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained,” officials said.