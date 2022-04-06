OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Downtown Oklahoma City will have temporary street closures before, during and after the Festival of the Arts.
The Festival of the Arts will be held April 19-24 in Bicentennial Park between Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.
Streets bordering Bicentennial Park will close April 8 and reopen April 30, according to City of Oklahoma City officials.
“Drivers should allow extra time downtown during the closures,” city officials said.
The following streets will be closed:
- Walker Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive and southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.
- Lee Avenue – Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.
- Colcord Drive – Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.
- Couch Drive – Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.
A map of the closures is featured below:
“On-street parking bordering Bicentennial Park will not be accessible while the streets are closed. Pedestrian access to Bicentennial Park and Civic Center Music Hall will be maintained,” officials said.