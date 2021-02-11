Temporary warming center options to be available in Oklahoma City during potentially life-threatening winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple temporary warming center options will be made available in Oklahoma City to help metro residents escape a potentially life-threatening winter storm that is expected to hit the area on Sunday and Monday.

The City of Oklahoma City is opening a temporary daytime warming center in Red Andrews Park.

The warming center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Red Andrews Municipal Gym, 720 NW 8th St., from Friday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 19 to provide Oklahomans shelter from anticipated arctic temperatures, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

Parks and Recreation Department employees will operate the center. The American Red Cross of Oklahoma will provide coffee, water and snacks, according to the news release.

“Well over one thousand people are homelessness in Oklahoma City on any given day,” said Jerod Shadid, the city’s homeless program planner. “We need to offer safe, socially distanced places for people to take refuge from the cold.”

Homeless residents can also take refuge in the Homeless Alliance’s day shelter, 1729 NW 3rd St., which will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Willard Winter Shelter, 1400 NW 3rd St., will provide overnight shelter from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Nobody will be turned away. If the [Willard] shelter reaches capacity, guests will be transported to another location that will provide backup capacity,” the news release states.

The Salvation Army, 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave., City Rescue Mission, 800 W. California Ave., Jesus House, 1335 W. Sheridan Ave., Grace Rescue Mission, 2205 Exchange Ave., Sisu Youth and Pivot, 201 NE 50th St., also provide overnight shelter, but are either at or near full capacity.