OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One local tenant is now searching for a new home after repeated flooding at her Oklahoma City apartment.

Traci Melton paid her deposit and first month of rent in March.

Soon after, rain hit the metro and her apartment became soaked with water.

“I thought maybe I spilled something…but I was like, no, this is like actual water,” said Melton.

She called her apartment complex, Restoration at Candlewood, and requested maintenance to fix the problem. Her sliding glass door was not sealed at the base, and it was allowing water to flood her living room.

Melton stayed at the apartment to see if changes were made.

In April, more storms hit the area. The flooding continued.

She requested more help from the apartment complex. Melton said they brought out a large fan to dry the carpet. That was not enough, so she went to Walmart to purchase a shampooer to suck the water from the floor.

Melton worried about mold in the carpet. She is a single mother to a one-year-old boy.

“It’s just very concerning because I have a kid that crawls around and he’s getting soaked,” said Melton.

KFOR contacted Restoration at Candlewood, but their managers said they could not speak about the issue. They referred us to Trinity Multifamily, a property management company out of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“At Trinity Multifamily customer service is our utmost priority. We work service requests in order of priority and as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Trinity Multifamily in a statement.

The management company claimed that fixes were made after Melton put in her maintenance requests.

“On April 6th the resident was offered the option to transfer to another unit on site but the resident declined,” continued Trinity Multifamily.

Melton said she declined the request. She wanted to leave the complex.

She said Trinity Multifamily is now asking her to pay for the damages to the carpet, her month of rent for May, and a lease break fee.

