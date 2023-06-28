OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After about a month and a half with both elevators in a Midtown apartment building being broken, its tenants say they’re fed up.

“Things have been a little rough here lately,” said Brian Stanaland, a tenant. “Everyone I talked to is very frustrated.”

According to Stanaland, The Aberdeen on NW 15th and Robinson has been without a working elevator since May 17th.

He says one of the building’s two elevators was damaged in a fire last year. It’s not clear how exactly the second broke last month.

Regardless, now the only option for tenants who live in the seven-story building is to take the stairs.

“Everybody’s always like, you know, panting up and down the stairs,” said Rae Kirk, another tenant. “As far as like, you know, taking out the trash groceries, like it’s been a lot.”

Kirk says both of her parents who also live in The Aberdeen have mobility problems.

Her mom’s recovering from a hip surgery and her father needs knee surgery.

Stanaland told KFOR he asked about getting out of his lease but was told he’d have to pay $2,500.

“When we moved in, we had working the elevators,” said Stanaland. “It wasn’t leased to us as a walkup building and to me, the situation is pretty simple. Either fix the problem, make it work, or those of us that are tenants in the building, give us the option to get out of our leases early without penalty.”

We went to the leasing office to try to get answers on Tuesday, but the office was closed.

KFOR also called and left messages for the building and the property manager. We’re still waiting to hear back.