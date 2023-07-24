OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With July’s scorching hot temperatures, it’s always nice to get inside and take a break from the heat. However, multiple tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex say they don’t have that luxury.

“I’m terrified,” said Dustan Burns, a tenant at The Alora. “Thank God I have the [portable] units because I couldn’t live in this apartment. It would be completely unlivable for any person.”

Burns told KFOR his air conditioning unit hasn’t worked for more than five weeks. He says his borrowed portable AC unit, fans and drawn curtains have been his saving grace.

“It’s just been so crazy here,” said Burns.

It appears he isn’t alone, either. Multiple other tenants at The Alora have emailed KFOR asking for our help.

“We had to buy three or four different fans to keep the house cool,” said Julie Biddell. “It’s ridiculous.”

Biddell is a mother of two. She told KFOR she was in a similar scorching hot situation for about two months. Her AC was finally fixed last week.

“They take weeks, months to come to fix anything,” said Biddell. “They said that you’d be placed on a waiting list and it’s just they don’t care at all whatsoever.”

Burns says answers from management about his unit have been few and far between and he’s also always met with a lack of urgency.

“They came and looked at it for about 5 minutes and said, ‘it sounds like the condenser’ and then just went away without telling me anything,” said Burns. “Do you know it’s the condenser? Are you ordering parts? I don’t know any of that information.”

KFOR talked to The Alora manager on Monday. She told us she has “no comment.”

The manager gave us a corporate number to call, which we did. They sent us the following Monday evening:

Thank you for reaching out to inquire about the air conditioning issues at our apartment building. We are aware of the situation and have been diligently working to address the concerns raised by our residents.



Our team is currently investigating the root cause of the problem to ensure a comprehensive resolution. The comfort and satisfaction of our residents are of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to providing them with a safe and comfortable living environment.



While we understand the frustration this issue may have caused, we want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary steps to rectify the situation promptly. We have engaged qualified technicians to assess and repair the air conditioning systems, and we are closely monitoring the progress to ensure a timely completion.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in helping us address this matter professionally and transparently. The Alora Apartments