EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – There were tense moments in the Canadian County Courthouse while a man accused of murder stood trial.

“When they convict this guy, and I hope they do, we consider that a partial justice,” said Bruce Copeland, the victim’s brother.

It was March 10, 2021 when dispatchers got a frantic 911 call from a home near Sunset and Hadden in El Reno.

Once there, El Reno police found Angela Thompson dead on the front porch surrounded by family. She had been shot.

Following her death, El Reno police called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help.

Prosecutors told the jury DNA evidence shows 23-year-old Jason Richey was holding the gun.

“He was dropped off and then he walked around to the gravel driveway, and then the house. He walked up to the driveway, started shooting,” said Copeland.

Copeland said two days before the shooting, Thompson’s son got into an argument with Richey.

“He made the statement to my nephew that, ‘If I can’t get you, I’m going to go get your family,’” said Copeland.

Prosecutors said after Richey shot at the home, a family member of the victim shot back, hitting Richey in the rear. The family member was also shot in the legs and foot.

Defense attorneys pointed out multiple rounds were fired from each gun. However, experts on the stand told jurors Richey fired the deadly shot.

Thompson’s brother said prosecutors have videos of the shooting but are not showing them in court.

“There’s another camera showing gunfire from all sides. So, I’m not understanding why they’re only pursuing one person when there was obviously far more than just one person involved,” said Copeland.

Prosecutors told the courtroom the footage didn’t give them any new information.

On Tuesday, the judge kicked Richey’s father out of the courtroom for antagonizing the victim’s family. Relatives said something similar occurred on Monday as well.

“When my little nephew, [Angela’s] son, got up to testify, he called him a little chicken, which created chaos in the court,” said Copeland.

Then, before the removal, Copeland said things got worse.

“Every time he would show her picture with the bullet wounds and blood all on the floor, he would come out in the hallway laughing and joking like it was funny,” said Copeland.

Richey’s family did not want to comment on the behavior to KFOR.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.

The trial starts back up Wednesday morning.