“Terrible accident” leaves 1 dead, 1 injured at OKC construction site

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Officials say one person is dead following an industrial accident in Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident in the 8300 block of N. I-35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that two people were trapped after a scissor lift tipped over inside a nearby building.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one person was dead and another was seriously injured after the scissor lift fell while approximately 40 feet in the air.

“Terrible incident. We see industrial accidents from time to time in our city,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. “Construction workers, they have dangerous jobs. Sometimes things happen, unfortunately.”

It's not clear at this time what caused the lift to fall, or what the workers were doing at the time of the accident.

“It’s just a big metal building. I’m not sure what it is, or what it’s going to be when it’s done,” Fulkerson said. “They were working inside the building when it occurred.”

The construction company in charge of the project is AC Owen Construction. We’re told the two people involved in the accident were subcontractors that work for Frazier Fire LLC.

At this point, no other information is being released.