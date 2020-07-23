Tesla bypasses Tulsa for Austin

FILE- This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla model S at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own. An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. The agency says the allegations include about 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tesla has chosen Austin, Texas, over Tulsa to be the site of its largest auto assembly plant, which is set to employee at least 5,000 workers.

Tesla announced Wednesday that it will build the plant on a 2,100-acre tract in Travis County, Texas, and will receive more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district.

“We’re going to be building our next Gigafatory in Texas. Right Near Austin, We’re going to make it a factory that’s going to be stunning,” said Elon Musk, Tesla CEO.

Tesla announced in May that Tulsa and Austin were the two finalists for the new assembly plant.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who expressed enthusiasm for Tesla’s potential presence in Tulsa, released the following statement after it was announced that Tesla would not be coming to Tulsa:

“Over the past few months, Tulsans and Oklahomans as a whole showed the nation and the world that our state is worthy of being one of two finalists for an innovative, cutting-edge company like Tesla. The comprehensive effort made by the State of Oklahoma, the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber proves Oklahoma remains open for business and an ideal destination for the automotive industry despite today’s announcement.

We will be actively recruiting Tesla’s supplier base to Oklahoma as well as many other companies whose eyes have been opened to our state throughout this process. I wish Elon Musk and Tesla all the best. In fact, I wish them so much success they are forced to expand again, because I know just the place.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in the following statement that he’s excited about the many benefits Tesla will bring to Texas:

“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas. Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla’s investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state.”

