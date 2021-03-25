Testimony underway in Oklahoma City capital murder trial as suspect defends himself

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State prosecutors began what is expected to be a lengthy case against a murder suspect who has chosen to defend himself. Derrick Laday is facing a possible death sentence for the 2015 murder of Dennis Johnson Jr.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors laid out a sinister picture of Derrick Laday’s alleged crimes during their opening statement.

They said Laday and his accomplices kidnapped Johnson, stabbed him to death in an abandoned home and tried to set the house on fire. When that didn’t work, they allegedly returned to the home over the course of the next couple days and took the body to a bridge in Ada where they doused it and other items with gasoline and lighter fluid before lighting it on fire to burn beneath a bridge.

Prosecutors said Laday was contacted by police the following week, at which time they discovered evidence on him that allegedly linked him to the crime scene.

When investigators questioned two of Laday’s alleged accomplices, the state said the accomplices immediately confessed to the entire thing.

Prosecutors also allege Laday employed Oklahoma County jail inmates and jail staff to threaten the lives and loved ones of witnesses who agreed to testify against him in court.

Derrick Laday as he stands trial for first-degree murder.

The first day’s testimony included witness accounts of a passersby who first discovered the burning body, and some of the first authorities on the crime scene.

The state also displayed photos of the charred remains underneath the bridge.

“It opened up a few wounds, but just ready to get the relief all the way through and get justice for my brother,” said Johnson’s brother, Dennis Stevenson Jr. “I was very close to him; we shared a common name. So, I’m just ready to get the justice process over.”

Laday, however, denied he was guilty of any of the charges against him during his opening statement.

“They don’t have nothing to support it,” Laday said after court Thursday. “It’s all make up which is why it took six years to go to trial.”

He insisted to the jurors that they will see the state’s evidence doesn’t add up.

When it was his turn to question the witnesses who were first at the crime scene, he asked each if they saw him at the scene as well. All of them said no.

“They all said no and I knew they would,” Laday said.

Stevenson and his family said they are sure Laday is guilty.

“As a man, you should own up to the things you’ve done,” Stevenson said, “especially with such a cruel act and give the family some kind of peace.”