Testing center to offer written driver’s, motorcycle license exams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local testing center says it has teamed up with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to offer written driver’s license and motorcycle license tests.

The Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center will begin the pilot phase of the tests at Moore Norman Technology Center.

“The Department of Public Safety has been working nonstop on different strategies to alleviate the long lines at our offices,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “We are thankful that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order allowing CareerTech testing centers to offer the knowledge (written) test to Oklahomans seeking a driver’s license. This partnership will greatly benefit our customers and allows this part of the process to be accomplished without having to visit a DPS office.”

The partnership is intended to help provide more test locations across Oklahoma to open appointments to more people.

“The initial phase of the project will be to pilot the Class D driver and motorcycle license exams through our approved test site at Moore Norman Technology Center,” said Jennifer Palacio, CTTC assessment manager. “Once the pilot phase is complete, we will use our existing infrastructure of test sites located in numerous technology centers across the state to provide easier access for those needing to take the written exams.”

People who take the test at the center will take their results to one of the driver’s license exam site locations to complete the application process.